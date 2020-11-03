Booker rushed for 29 yards on five carries and caught his only target for 17 yards in Sunday's 16-6 win over the Browns.

Booker's 10 offensive snaps marked a low since Week 4, but he still managed to rack up 46 total yards on six touches despite the minimal playing time Sunday. Starter Josh Jacobs took 31 carries for 128 yards and he'll be featured again Week 9 versus the Chargers.