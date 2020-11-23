Booker rushed for 16 yards on five carries and caught his only target for three yards in Sunday's 35-31 loss to the Chiefs.

Booker posted a collective 149 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries behind starter Josh Jacobs in Weeks 9 and 10, but the Raiders' rushing attack took a back seat on Sunday Night Football as quarterback Derek Carr showed out with three touchdowns and 275 yards on 31 pass attempts. More favorable game-flow possibilities await for Booker the next two weeks as the Raiders travel to Atlanta and New York.