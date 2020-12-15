Booker rushed four times for eight yards and caught three passes on as many targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 44-27 loss to the Colts.
Booker was relegated to his usual backup role upon the return of starter Josh Jacobs (ankle), but the former averaged just 2.7 yards per touch Sunday after also disappointing against the Jets in Week 13. Barring any setbacks, Jacobs will likely be available again Thursday for the Raiders' Week 15 tilt against the Chargers.
