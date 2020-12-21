Booker rushed for 12 yards on three carries in Thursday's 30-27 loss to the Chargers.

Booker was limited to just three touches as starter Josh Jacobs was dealt 26 carries and a trio of targets, but quarterback Marcus Mariota also proved effective as a runner with 88 yards on nine attempts after replacing an injured Derek Carr (groin). Jacobs picked up a minor knee injury ahead of Thursday's overtime period, but all signs point to him being at full strength against the Dolphins in Week 16 as Booker provides depth.