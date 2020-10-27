Booker rushed for five yards on three carries and caught both his targets for nine yards in Sunday's 45-20 loss to the Buccaneers.

Booker wasn't the only Raider to struggle on the ground, as starter Josh Jacobs also averaged just 1.7 yards per carry. Despite Jacobs' ineffectiveness Sunday, he'll remain the primary option out of the backfield when the Raiders travel to Cleveland in Week 8 while Booker retains backup duties alongside Jalen Richard.