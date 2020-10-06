Booker played just six offensive snaps in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Bills.
Booker was not dealt a single carry, nor was he targeted in the passing game while the Raiders failed to get much going on the ground as well. The team rushed 23 times for just 86 yards, but an ankle injury to fellow backup Jalen Richard could allow for Booker to see a slightly expanded role on passing downs in Week 5 against the Chiefs. Veteran Theo Riddick is a candidate to be called up from the practice squad again, however.
