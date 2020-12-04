Booker is set for an expanded role Sunday against the Jets, as Paul Gutierrez of ESPN NFL Nation reports that Josh Jacobs (ankle) has been ruled out.

Jalen Richard and receiving specialist Theo Riddick are also on hand in the Vegas backfield, but Booker's likely to lead the group in touches against a Jets defense that has struggled in all facets, but especially against the pass. The only game in which Booker has seen double-digit touches this season came in Week 10 against the Broncos, and he made the most of that opportunity by rumbling for 81 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.