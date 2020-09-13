Booker tallied four carries for 29 yards and also chipped in three receptions for 23 yards in Week 1 against the Panthers.
Josh Jacobs dominated the touches out of the Raiders' backfield, though Booker was clearly the preferred second option. Booker looked explosive on a few plays, racking up a 15-yard run and 14-yard reception. He isn't likely to carry much stand alone value, though Booker appears the back to roster in case of a Jacobs injury.
More News
-
Raiders' Devontae Booker: Secures roster spot with Raiders•
-
Raiders' Devontae Booker: Comes off COVID list•
-
Raiders' Devontae Booker: Goes on COVID list•
-
Raiders' Devontae Booker: Heading to Vegas•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Continues slide in 2019•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Picks up two yards in win•