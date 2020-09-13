Booker tallied four carries for 29 yards and also chipped in three receptions for 23 yards in Week 1 against the Panthers.

Josh Jacobs dominated the touches out of the Raiders' backfield, though Booker was clearly the preferred second option. Booker looked explosive on a few plays, racking up a 15-yard run and 14-yard reception. He isn't likely to carry much stand alone value, though Booker appears the back to roster in case of a Jacobs injury.