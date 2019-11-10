Play

Jordan has been signed by the Raiders.

Jordan was hit with a 10-game suspension for violating the league's PED policy, so he could be available against the Bengals in Week 11, with the Raiders having already played their Week 10 game Thursday. The roster spot for Jordan was created when safety Karl Joseph was placed on IR.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories