Raiders' Dion Jordan: Suspension lifted
Jordan was reinstated from his suspension Tuesday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.
Jordan is returning from his 10-game PED suspension. He tallied 22 tackles (17 solo) with 1.5 sacks in Seattle last season and will provide depth on the Raiders defensive line.
