Deablo recorded 10 tackles (six solo) during Monday's 30-29 loss to the Chiefs.
Deablo was the only player for the Raiders to be on the field for 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps in Week 5. The 24-year-old linebacker now has 48 tackles through the Raiders' first five games, and he'll likely command a similar role in Week 7 against the Texans once Las Vegas returns from their bye.
