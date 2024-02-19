Deablo wrapped up his 2023 campaign with 106 tackles (65 solo), two passes defensed and a sack in 15 games.
Deablo managed to surpass the century mark in tackles during his third season in the league, despite missing Weeks 8 and 9 due to an ankle injury. The Virginia Tech product has one year remaining on his original rookie deal, linking him to a starting spot at outside linebacker for the Raiders again in 2024.
