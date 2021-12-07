Deablo recorded 10 tackles (seven solo) during Sunday's 17-15 loss to Washington.
Coming into Week 13, Deablo hadn't recorded more than one tackle in any game this season. However, with multiple Raiders' linebackers being forced out of Sunday's contest due to injuries, the rookie third-round pick was thrust into action and exploded for a career-high 10 tackles. If Denzel Perryman (ankle), Nick Kwiatkoski (ankle) and/or Cory Littleton (undisclosed) are out for Week 14, then Deablo could be a in line for another expanded workload against the Chiefs.