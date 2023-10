Deablo (ankle) is questionable to return to Saturday's game against Chicago.

Deablo logged four tackles before suffering an apparent ankle injury at some point during the first half. The 25-year-old logged the Raiders' second-most tackles (48) through the first six games of the season, so his absence will leave Las Vegas with a big hole to fill. Expect Kana'i Mauga and Luke Masterson to step into bigger roles at linebacker for the time being.