Deablo was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Jaguars with a forearm injury.

Deablo was listed as questionable due to separate back and wrist injuries coming into this contest. The second-year linebacker racked up 73 tackles and one pass defended over the first seven games of the season, so his absence will leave a big hole over the middle of Las Vegas' defense. Deablo's next opportunity to play will come against Indianapolis on Sunday, Oct. 13.