The Raiders selected Deablo in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 80th overall.

Aside from the compelling name, Deablo is a very interesting prospect at safety. Filling a rover-type role for Virginia Tech, Deablo was a productive playmaker in college and offers unique standout athletic tools at 6-foot-3, 226 pounds. Deablo was credited with a 4.45-second 40 and could be an interesting counter to opposing tight ends.