Deablo (back/ankle) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Saints, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.

Deablo recorded a team-high 11 tackles in Week 7 but apparently picked up back and ankle injuries during the contest which sidelined him for the first two practices of Week 8 prep. However, the second-year linebacker returned as a limited participant Friday. Deablo has recorded 59 tackles across six appearances this season, so his potential absence would be a significant loss to the Raiders defense.