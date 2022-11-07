Deablo (forearm) was placed on the Raiders' injured reserve Monday.
Deablo played just two defensive snaps before being forced out of Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Jaguars with a forearm injury. Now, the second-year linebacker will be sidelined until at least Las Vegas' Week 14 contest against the Rams. Deablo racked up 73 tackles and one pass defended while playing nearly every defensive snap over the first eight weeks of the season, and his absence should leave Luke Masterson to take on a bigger role alongside Blake Martinez and Denzel Perryman.