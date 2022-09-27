Deablo recorded seven tackles and one pass defense during Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Titans.
Deablo has taken advantage of his new role as a full time starter and already has 30 tackles through the first three games, putting him 15 shy of eclipsing his high mark of 45 from his rookie campaign. The 2021 third-round pick will look to continue his strong play against the Broncos on Sunday.
