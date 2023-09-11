Deablo recorded nine tackles (five solo, one for a loss) and a pass deflection in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Broncos.

Deablo played in 54 of 58 defensive snaps and had all five of his solo tackles in the first half. He had a fumble recovery on a Marcus Epps strip of quarterback Russell Wilson early in the third quarter, but an illegal contact penalty on Marcus Peters negated the turnover. Deablo emerged as a starter last season and had 74 tackles through eight games before landing on injured reserve in November with a forearm injury. The 2021 third-round pick will have his hands full in Week 2 as the Raiders visit Josh Allen and the Bills on Sunday.