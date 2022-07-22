Deablo (concussion) has shed his red non-contact jersey at training camp and is ramping up his activity at practice, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Deablo was unavailable for full participation at June's OTAs while still recovering from the concussion he suffered in January's Wild Card loss to the Bengals, but he appears ready to go for training camp and beyond. The linebacker will look to build upon the 45 tackles, pass deflection and fumble recovery he produced over 17 games last season in his rookie campaign with the Raiders.