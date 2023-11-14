Deablo made seven tackles and defended one pass in Sunday's 16-12 win against the Jets.

Deablo missed the past two weeks with an ankle injury, but produced a solid game with four solo and three assisted tackles, tying for the most total tackles on his team next to leading linebacker Robert Spillane. Although the 25-year-old registered 42 defensive snaps, his lowest of the season in games he has played in their entirety, Deablo recorded his sixth game of the season with at least four solo tackles and should see an increased role in the coming weeks as long as he can stay healthy.