Deablo (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Giants.

Deablo will miss a second straight game while he tends to the ankle injury he suffered in Week 7 against the Bears. Luke Masterson saw an increased role in Deablo's absence the past two weeks, but he's also out for Week 9 after suffering a concussion this past Monday versus Detroit. As such, Amari Burney will likely slide into a starting role.