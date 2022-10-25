Deablo recorded 11 tackles (six solo), including one for loss, during Sunday's 38-20 win over the Texans.

Deablo notched double-digit tackles for a second consecutive contest and for the third time this season. Across six appearances, the second-year linebacker has already set new career highs in tackles (59) and defensive snaps (376). As long as he's healthy, Deablo figures to continue racking up tackles at a high rate during the 2022 campaign.