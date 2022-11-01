Deablo totaled 14 tackles (nine solo) during Sunday's 24-0 loss to the Saints.
Deablo popped up on the Raiders' injury report with ankle and back injuries during practice Wednesday, but he was still able to play every defensive snap for the sixth game in a row Sunday. The linebacker also logged his third double-digit tackle outing for the third straight contest, and he has now recorded 73 stops (38 solo) and one pass defended this season. Deablo should continue to post highly productive stat lines so long as he can remain healthy moving forward.