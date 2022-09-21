Deablo noted 15 tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 29-23 loss to the Cardinals.
Deablo was one of three Raiders to record double-digit tackles, but he led the team with a career-high 15 stops in Week 2. The 2021 third-round pick has 22 tackles through two games and will look to maintain his strong play against the Titans in Week 3.
