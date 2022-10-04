Deablo recorded eight tackles (three solo) during Sunday's 32-23 win over the Broncos.
Deablo continues to take advantage of his new starting role, recording 38 tackles across the first four games of the season. The second-year linebacker only needs seven more stops to tie his high mark of 45 tackles from his rookie campaign, and he'll look to reach that plateau during Monday's divisional showdown against the Chiefs.
