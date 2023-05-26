Vic Tafur of The Athletic projects that Deablo (forearm) is in line for a starting role at outside linebacker ahead of the 2023 season.

Deablo played nearly every defensive snap during the first seven games of last season for the Raiders. But, the 25-year-old linebacker sustained a forearm injury Week 9 and wound spending the remainder of the 2022 campaign on IR. Deablo still managed to accumulate a career-high 74 tackles while he was healthy last year, and, now that it appears he's had enough time to recover this offseason, the 6-foot-3 linebacker figures to be a primary contributor on the second level of Las Vegas' defense in 2023.