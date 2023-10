Deablo (ankle) has been ruled out of Monday's contest against the Lions, Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee reports.

Deablo sustained an ankle injury in the Raiders' 30-12 loss to the Bears in Week 7. His 52 total tackles on the year is second on the team behind fellow linebacker Robert Spillane and it'll be up to Luke Masterson -- who had five tackles in Week 7 -- and Kana'i Mauga to step up in Deablo's absence.