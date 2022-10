Turner (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Saints, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.

Turned returned to action in Week 7 following a stint on injured reserve due to an ankle injury, but he presumably picked up a hamstring issue during the contest, putting his status for Sunday in jeopardy. Turner was limited at all three practices during Week 8 prep and will likely be a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 1:00 PM ET kickoff.