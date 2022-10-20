Turner (ankle) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.

Turner missed Las Vegas' last four games after being placed on IR with an ankle injury following the team's season opener. The 5-foot-9 wideout has played just one game since signing with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent last year, appearing on special-teams snaps in Week 1. Turner now will have a 21-day window to practice and be restored to the team's active roster, or else he'll revert to season-ending IR.