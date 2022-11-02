Turner (head) was not listed on Las Vegas' injury report Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game at Jacksonville, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Turner exited the Raiders' loss at New Orleans in Week 8 early with a head injury, but he's evidently recovered fully since. The 25-year-old receiver saw the first offensive snaps of his young NFL career in Weeks 7 and 8, and with Davante Adams (illness) and Mack Hollins (heel) both still limited, he could be in line for more of the same Sunday.