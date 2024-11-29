Turner (knee) is questionable to return to Friday's game against the Chiefs.
Turner caught his only target for 25 yards prior to getting hurt. He also returned two kickoffs for 49 yards and had a nine-yard punt return. Dylan Laube, Ameer Abdullah and Tre Tucker are candidates to return kickoffs and punts if Turner doesn't return.
