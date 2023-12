Turner played all 16 of his snaps on special teams in Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Vikings.

Turner has been active for each of Las Vegas' last six games, but all but three of his 102 snaps have come on special teams. He doesn't look as though he'll factor into the Raiders' receiver rotation anytime soon while all of Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers and Hunter Renfrow are available.