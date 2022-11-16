Turner was on the field for two of the Raiders' 70 snaps on offense in Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Colts.

Hunter Renfrow's (oblique) move to injured reserve in advance of the Week 10 contest ultimately didn't result in a notable change in playing time for Turner, who bumped up to fourth on the depth chart at receiver behind Davante Adams, Mack Hollins and Keelan Cole. Turner, a second-year player out of Pittsburgh, has yet to log a target in five appearances on the season but has carried three times for 20 yards.