The Raiders signed Turner to a reserve/future contract Monday.
Turner sustained an ankle injury during Las Vegas' season opener that landed him on IR for the next four games. The 5-foot-9 receiver then returned Week 7 against Houston and dealt with hamstring and head injuries before he was waived Dec. 17. Turner then re-joined the Raiders via the practice squad, and he ultimately finished the 2022 campaign with one target while primarily playing on special teams across nine games. The 25-year-old will now land his second reserve/future contract with Las Vegas in as many years, leaving him to once again compete for a reserve role heading into the 2023 season.