Raiders' DJ Turner: Suiting up Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Turner (hamstring) is active Sunday against the Saints.
Turner was limited in practice all week after suffering a hamstring injury in his return from IR in Week 7. He'll likely see more snaps on special teams than offense.
