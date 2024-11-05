Turner returned two punts for 30 yards in Sunday's 41-24 loss to the Bengals, but he was not targeted in the passing game.

Turner's offensive snap share dipped to 34 percent while the newly-signed Ramel Keyton emerged behind fellow wide receivers Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker, with Turner ultimately being held without a single touch for the first time since Week 3. Ahead of the Raiders' Week 10 bye, Turner has posted a 10-99-1 receiving line on 21 total targets through the first nine games of the season.