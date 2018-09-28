Raiders' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Questionable for Week 4
Rodgers-Cromartie (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Rodgers-Cromartie serves as a depth cornerback in Oakland's secondary, so his availability shouldn't have a large impact on Week 4's game. The severity of the veteran's injury remains undisclosed, and he could be a game-time decision.
More News
-
Raiders' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Signs with Oakland•
-
Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Visiting Oakland•
-
Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Informed of release•
-
Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Giants requesting pay cut•
-
Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: May stay at cornerback•
-
Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Converting to safety in 2018•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Luck vs. Fitzpatrick for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Andrew Luck vs....
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 4? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Week 4 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 4, including some interesting...