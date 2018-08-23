Rodgers-Cromartie signed a contract with the Raiders on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Rodgers-Cromartie slides into a revamped Raiders' cornerback group that also added free agents Rashaan Melvin, Daryl Worley, Leon Hall, Shareece Wright and fourth-round pick Nick Nelson this spring. DRC seems unlikely to play in Friday's preseason game against the Packers with such a quick turnaround, but he could easily be ready to suit up for the preseason finale next week.

