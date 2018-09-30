Raiders' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Will play Sunday
Rodgers-Cromartie is active for Sunday's game against the Browns, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
The 32-year-old has three solo tackles this season and has not played more than 24 snaps in a game on defense yet. He will continue to have a minimal role barring injury.
More News
-
Raiders' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Questionable for Week 4•
-
Raiders' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Signs with Oakland•
-
Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Visiting Oakland•
-
Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Informed of release•
-
Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Giants requesting pay cut•
-
Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: May stay at cornerback•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio a must-start
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...
-
Luck vs. Fitzpatrick for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Andrew Luck vs....