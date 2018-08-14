Raiders' Donald Penn: Agrees to contract restructure
Penn (foot) agreed to a restructured contract with the Raiders on Monday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
The Raiders revamped Penn's contract last offseason, awarding him a two-year, $21 million extension. After the Pro-Bowler suffered a Lisfranc fracture late last season, Oakland wanted to bring Penn back to the table. The new deal will provide Penn with more guaranteed money than was originally allotted over the course of the next two years, but his contract comes with a new team-friendly framework that did not previously exist. Penn has resided on the Physically Unable to Perform list for all of training camp thus far.
