Coach Jon Gruden said there's a chance Penn (leg) could be activated off injured reserve, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Though Gruden failed to commit to activate Penn in the near future, he seemed optimistic that the right tackle will be able to help the team this season. Penn was placed on IR on Oct. 3 after suffering a leg injury against the Browns. Brandon Parker has been filling in while Penn has been sidelined.