Raiders' Donald Penn: Cast removed
Penn (foot) recently had his cast removed and is now sporting a walking boot and scooter, Dan Hellie of the NFL Network reports.
Penn is on the mend from an unspecified foot injury that required surgery in December. It isn't clear if he'll be healthy in time for the start of offseason workouts in late April.
