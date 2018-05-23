Raiders' Donald Penn: Easing into OTAs
Penn (foot) was a limited participant in OTAs on Tuesday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Penn walked through team drills Tuesday while David Sharpe and rookie Kolton Miller filled in with the first unit at full speed. It's good that Penn is getting some work, and he should be nearing full participation.
More News
-
Fantasy Football 2018: Top workhorse RBs
SportsLine simulated the entire 2018 NFL season 10,000 to come up with must-have workhorse...
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Collins, Coleman
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Our latest PPR mock heavy at WR
Fantasy owners usually gravitate toward drafting running backs early and often, even in PPR....
-
Fantasy Mailbag: Pass on Luck?
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail, and he also looks...
-
First post-NFL Draft mock
In our first mock draft following the NFL Draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results, including...
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...