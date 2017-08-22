Penn is expected to return to practice and end his 25-day holdout Tuesday, Vic Tafur of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

From the looks of it, Penn may to finish the last year of his contract that pays a $5.8 million base salary. He certainly deserves a raise, having made the Pro Bowl last season and only allowing one sack in 16 games. It'll be interesting to see how contract talks continue from here, but the Raiders are excited to have him back at practice with two preseason games to go and less than three weeks from the first regular season game.