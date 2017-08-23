Raiders' Donald Penn: Ends holdout Wednesday
Penn returned to the Raiders' practice facilities on Wednesday and will end his holdout, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Penn didn't report for the beginning of training camp as he intended to hold out for a new contract, but the Pro Bowl tackle returned to practice Wednesday and is slated to make a $5.8 million base salary this year. Having allowed just one sack in 16 games throughout the 2016 season, he figures to be a key piece of the Raiders' elite offensive line once again in 2017.
