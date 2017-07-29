Raiders' Donald Penn: Holding out
Penn has apparently opted to hold out for a new contract, as he did not show up to the first day of training camp, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.
Penn, who started in last season's Pro Bowl, is scheduled to make a base salary of $5.8 million this season. He sees his role protecting the blindside of quarterback Derek Carr, who became the highest paid quarterback in football this offseason, as worthy of a raise. The 34-year-old only gave up one sack last season, which happened to be the play that knocked Carr out for the season. The team has salary cap space to give Penn a bump, but it remains to be seen if they will cave into his demands.
