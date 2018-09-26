Raiders' Donald Penn: Limited in practice Wednesday
Penn (concussion) worked in a limited capacity during Wednesday's practice, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The Raiders remain optimistic that Penn will be ready for Sunday's game versus the Browns. The veteran tackle has struggled in his adjustment from left to right tackle.
