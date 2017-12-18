Penn (foot) is scheduled for surgery Thursday and will miss the remainder of the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Penn hadn't missed a game in nearly a decade and his absence will represent a significant downgrade to the Raiders' top-notch offensive line. Through 14 games, he graded out as Pro Football Focus' 11th highest graded left tackle and will now look to recover in time for the start of offseason workouts in the spring.