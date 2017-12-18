Raiders' Donald Penn: Out for season
Penn (foot) is scheduled for surgery Thursday and will miss the remainder of the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Penn hadn't missed a game in nearly a decade and his absence will represent a significant downgrade to the Raiders' top-notch offensive line. Through 14 games, he graded out as Pro Football Focus' 11th highest graded left tackle and will now look to recover in time for the start of offseason workouts in the spring.
More News
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.